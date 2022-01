From a 17-point deficit in the second half on Monday night to tie the score with five seconds left, a Golden Bear free throw with 0.2 seconds left resulted in a 69-68 loss to host Kutztown. The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team rallied and made up the deficit in an impressive Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup at Keystone Arena.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO