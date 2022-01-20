ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea stocks set to end five-day selling spree; Fed, earnings in focus

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, as investors sought bargains after a five-day selling spree, though gains were capped ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve January meeting and earnings reports. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0233 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 2.00 points, or 0.07%, to 2,844.28, set to end a five-day losing streak.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.13%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) and Samsung SDI (006400.KS) added 3.22% and 3.48%, respectively.

** Market volatility related to LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering eased after the public subscription for retail investors ended on Wednesday, with investors bidding for a record 114 trillion won ($95.61 billion) worth of shares. The company is scheduled to make its debut on Jan. 27. read more

** "KOSPI remains volatile in thin trading due to the LG Eneergy Solution IPO issue, while the trading volume is expected to come back to normal next week after the refunds of the subscription money are made on Friday," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** "With sharp adjustments in Nasdaq and high volatility in U.S. yields, focus is now on the Fed's January meeting," he added.

** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 207.2 billion won ($173.89 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,191.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,191.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 108.20.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.552%.

($1 = 1,192.3500 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee

Related
WSAV News 3

Stocks end lower on Wall Street after another volatile day

(AP) — Another volatile bout of trading on Wall Street ended with a broad pullback for stocks Tuesday, as investors grapple with economic red flags and uncertainty over how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in fighting rising inflation. Stock indexes fell sharply to start the day, then came well off their lows by late […]
STOCKS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks edge higher in cautious trade ahead of Fed decision

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares inched higher on Wednesday, recovering from early falls after Chinese shares opened higher, although gains were limited by caution ahead of the U.S. central bank policy decision. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was unchanged.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD hovers around 0.7150 on Australia Day holiday, focus on Fed

AUD/USD fades bounce off five-week low as pre-Fed anxiety escalates. Strong Aussie inflation helped buyers to battle the broad risk-off mood. Russia-Ukraine fears, IMF’s growth forecasts add to the bearish bias. Second-tier US data may entertain traders but all eyes on FOMC’s verdict amid March rate hike chatters.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Tech stocks drag Japan's Nikkei to 13-month low ahead of Fed decision

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index fell to a fresh 13-month low on Wednesday, dragged down by technology heavyweights after their U.S. peers closed lower overnight on concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and tension over Ukraine. The Nikkei share average (.N225) was down 0.4% to 27,027.51...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slipped 1.25% to $918.40 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.28% to 13,539.29 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.19% to 34,297.73. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $325.09 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Is Taiwan Semiconductor Stock A Buy Or Sell After Recent Earnings?

TSMC continues to dominate the foundry space in the overall industry, the leading-edge 14nm nodes. Taiwan Semiconductors (NYSE:TSM) (TSMC) revenue rose 24% year over year in 4Q 2021 to $15.74 billion, which beat estimates by $70 million, as its earnings grew 19% to $1.15 per ADR and topped expectations by four cents. For the first-quarter 2022, TSMC said it expects to generate between $16.6 billion and $17.2 billion in revenue, with gross margins between 53% and 55%, while operating profit margins are expected to be between 42% and 44%.
STOCKS
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
elpasoinc.com

Wild day for stock market as investors warily await the Fed’s moves

A wave of panic-selling hit Wall Street Monday, sending the market down as much as 4% before it bounced back and ended with a slight gain. It was a roller coaster of a day, and it showed how worried investors are about the economy and corporate profits. The S&P 500...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Fights As Fed Meeting Starts; Microsoft Dips Ahead Of Earnings; GE Stock Dives On This

The Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly fought its way back into positive territory before turning down again as the latest Federal Reserve meeting kicked off. Microsoft (MSFT) was in negative territory as it got set to post earnings. General Electric (GE) tumbled on disappointing results while American Express (AXP) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) outperformed.
STOCKS
kfgo.com

Cybertrucks, new factories in focus as Tesla set to report record earnings

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Tesla Inc is expected to post record revenue on Wednesday, but analysts and investors are focusing on how fast Tesla can scale up production at two new factories this year with technology changes as well as battery and other supply chain constraints clouding the outlook.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asian shares gain as investors brace for Fed policy outcome

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stocks in Asia's emerging markets rose in cautious trading on Wednesday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting outcome, where they will be looking for any hints of faster policy tightening. Equities in Singapore (.STI), Kuala Lumpur (.KLSE)...
WORLD
Reuters

China blue-chip shares fall as healthcare firms drag

SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China’s blue-chip stocks fell on Wednesday as the launch of the latest round of centralised pharmaceutical procurement weighed on healthcare shares, though bargain hunting following the previous session’s heavy selling offered some support. ** At the midday break, China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was...
HEALTH
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Sells Off Again, Trims Some Losses; Will The Fed Trigger A Bear Market?

Bifurcation in the stock market continued for another day. Major equity indexes fell sharply in lighter turnover, trimming some of their early losses. Tech firms struggled again. But oil stocks reaffirmed their leadership on Wall Street. The accompanying Market Pulse offers examples of how institutional investors are targeting the beneficiaries of inflationary times today.…
STOCKS
Reuters

Japan's corporate service price index hits 20-year high

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - An index measuring the prices Japanese firms charge each other for services hit a more than two-decade high in December, a sign inflationary pressure was building on rising freight costs and a rebound in demand from a pandemic-induced slump. The services producer price index rose...
BUSINESS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall for fourth session as Fed decision looms

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve decision that could signal an interest rate hike in March. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
MARKETS
Reuters

Japan's Nikkei falls as tech shares weaken ahead of Fed's policy update

TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index ended lower on Wednesday, dragged down by technology heavyweights after their U.S. peers slumped overnight on concerns over an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve and tensions surrounding Ukraine. The Nikkei share average (.N225) closed down 0.44% at 27,011.33, after touching a 13-month low...
STOCKS
Reuters

Taiwan Q4 economic growth seen restrained, full year could exceed 6%

TAIPEI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan's trade-reliant economy is expected to have expanded at a slightly faster pace in the fourth quarter supported by strong tech exports though unable to match the burning pace of earlier in the year, a Reuters poll showed. Gross domestic product (GDP) likely grew 3.8%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Zealand shares snap five days of losses ahead of Fed decision

Jan 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand shares snapped a five-session losing streak on Wednesday in thin trading volumes, with investors awaiting a U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision for further direction, while Australian markets were closed for a public holiday. The S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.5% to 12,185.65 in its best...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

