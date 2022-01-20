S.Korea stocks set to end five-day selling spree; Fed, earnings in focus

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, as investors sought bargains after a five-day selling spree, though gains were capped ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve January meeting and earnings reports. The Korean won was flat, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0233 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI (.KS11) rose 2.00 points, or 0.07%, to 2,844.28, set to end a five-day losing streak.

** Among the heavyweights, Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rose 0.13%, while LG Chem (051910.KS) and Samsung SDI (006400.KS) added 3.22% and 3.48%, respectively.

** Market volatility related to LG Energy Solution's $10.8 billion initial public offering eased after the public subscription for retail investors ended on Wednesday, with investors bidding for a record 114 trillion won ($95.61 billion) worth of shares. The company is scheduled to make its debut on Jan. 27. read more

** "KOSPI remains volatile in thin trading due to the LG Eneergy Solution IPO issue, while the trading volume is expected to come back to normal next week after the refunds of the subscription money are made on Friday," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities.

** "With sharp adjustments in Nasdaq and high volatility in U.S. yields, focus is now on the Fed's January meeting," he added.

** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 207.2 billion won ($173.89 million) worth of shares.

** The won was quoted at 1,191.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.02% lower than its previous close at 1,191.7.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,191.9, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,192.2.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 point to 108.20.

** The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 2.552%.

($1 = 1,192.3500 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee

