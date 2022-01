A manhunt is underway in New York after a gunman shot a man Tuesday inside an emergency room of a hospital in the Bronx. The victim was described as a 35-year-old male. He was in a line to speak with a hospital representative at Jacobi Medical Center. He was shot in the arm and the gunman fled the scene, CBS 2 of New York reported.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO