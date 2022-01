VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — All of the escaped monkeys from Friday night’s crash are now accounted for, but public health concerns remain. Michele Fallon of Danville says she’s concerned for her health after coming into close contact with one of the monkeys on the side of the interstate. Fallon says she never could have imagined that […]

ACCIDENTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO