ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Schools desperate for help ask parents to work as substitute teachers

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire, Ryan Bittan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Njp4_0dqSuhHz00

Utah (ABC4) - Utah school districts, as a result of COVID and a major staffing shortage, are looking to another resource for substitute teachers- parents.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

How long should my kid stay home? TEA updates isolation guidelines for students, staff

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The spring semester of the 2021-22 school year in the Texas Panhandle began with the closures of various schools and districts related to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the region. Further, discourse spread in the last week after updated CDC guidelines brought questions as to whether extracurricular activities in […]
EDUCATION
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Clovis Municipal Schools not holding in-person classes on Wednesday; moving to asynchronous learning

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Clovis Municipal Schools announced its district will not be holding in-person instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 26 but will instead hold classes asynchronously. CMS said this move is due to the ongoing staffing challenges that it is facing and pending inclement weather that has been forecasted. CMS said students will be working […]
CLOVIS, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Coronavirus
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo College, Cenikor partner for student substance abuse support group

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Monday served as the first day of the 2021-22 spring semester for Amarillo College. But Monday also served as the day where officials with the college’s counseling center brought back an in-person program, helping provide a safe space for students of all ages dealing with substance abuse.  In partnership with Cenikor’s […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sen. Lankford introduces resolution aimed at allowing parents right to choose educational environment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Senator James Lankford (R-OK) announced he has introduced a resolution that aims to allow parents the right to choose their children’s educational environment. “I am grateful for the work of our Oklahoma teachers and administrators, and I am thankful we live in a nation where parents have access to quality […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Covid
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Health and Human Services Commission offers hiring bonuses at SSLCs, state hospitals

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced it is offering up to $5,000 in hiring bonuses for certain health care positions at state-supported living centers (SSLCs) and state hospitals across Texas. “We want to recruit qualified, motivated health care professionals to help support residents in our state supported living centers and […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

McDonald’s invites support for Wesley Community Center of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – McDonald’s announced that the charity due to benefit from its ‘Gives Back Days’ promotion will be the Amarillo Wesley Community Center (AWCC), a neighborhood center that aims to provide educational, recreational, and spiritual activities for those of all ages and backgrounds. As part of the promotion, McDonald’s said that on Tuesday, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Conservative figures to speak at 3-day border-security rally this weekend in McAllen

A far-right organization is hosting a rally on the South Texas border in McAllen this weekend, and it is drawing concern from some local citizens. The We Stand America rally is holding an event Friday through Sunday, which they tout on their webpage is part of the group's national "Take Action Tour." The event will highlight border law enforcement, which organizers describe as "the essence of domestic security."
MCALLEN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Experts say spike in violent crime caused by politics, bail reform after three officers killed in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –  The impacts of a nationwide rise in crime was felt through-out the law enforcement community in Texas this weekend as a Special Agent, a Sergeant and a Corporal were all killed in the line of duty. Officer Douglas Griffith, who is the President of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, said […]
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
823K+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy