Crypto Analyst Justin Bennett Says Polkadot (DOT) Breakout Imminent – Here Are His Targets

 6 days ago

Popular crypto strategist and trader Justin Bennett says a strong breakout is on the horizon for interoperability blockchain Polkadot (DOT). In a new strategy session, Bennett says that Polkadot’s price action is coiling as it trades within a bullish continuation pattern. “The fact that this is a falling...

End of Bitcoin Downtrend? Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Looks at Worst-Case Scenario for BTC

Popular crypto trader Benjamin Cowen thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could drop quite a bit further before bouncing back up in price later this year. Cowen tells his 700,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s potential worst-case scenario over the next few months is based on the crypto asset’s 200-week moving average, which currently sits around $19,300.
VeChain (VET) Sends Bearish Signals? Analyst Points Key Levels

VeChain has followed the general sentiment in the market and it’s currently trading in the green. Its 24-hour profits stand at 7.8% with VET’s price exchanging hands at $0.053. VET trends to the downside in the weekly chart. Source: VETUSDT Tradingview. Related Reading | VeChain Foundation Announces New...
Is the bottom in? Data shows Bitcoin derivatives entering the ‘capitulation’ zone

A key risk indicator for BTC options hit its highest level in 6 months, possibly signaling that $32,930 was the bottom. Analysts love to issue price predictions and it seems that 9 out of 10 times they are wrong. For example, how many times did analysts say “we will never see Bitcoin back at X price again,” only to see it plunge well below that level a few months later?
Yet another solo Bitcoin miner solved a valid block, earning a reward worth over $220,000

Mining bitcoin without any help from a larger pool has become an increasingly-improbable feat over the last decade. Another Bitcoin (BTC) miner from the Solo CK mining pool has solo mined a new block on the Bitcoin blockchain, earning a block reward of 6.25 BTC (over $220,000 at current prices) as a result. The event took place on Monday at a block height of 720,175.
Coinbase Suddenly Lists Five New Altcoin Projects Triggering Parabolic Rallies

A surprise group of tokens is sizzling after a sudden listing by top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, the exchange says that five low market cap altcoins will start trading on Coinbase Pro once appropriate liquidity conditions are met. Cryptex Finance is an Ethereum protocol whose native...
Cosmos (ATOM), Fantom (FTM) and 23 Other Altcoins Added to Crypto Giant Grayscale’s List of Assets Under Consideration

The world’s largest digital asset manager has provided a glimpse into which crypto investment products they’re considering offering next. According to a new announcement, there are 25 crypto assets that Grayscale is considering for new investment products, including altcoins Cosmos (ATOM) and Fantom (FTM). “‘Assets Under Consideration’ lists...
Investment Banking Giant Issues Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Warning, Says Correction Could Start Multi-Year Bear Winter: Report

Analysts at investment banking giant Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) are reportedly warning that a confluence of factors could see crypto prices remaining depressed for years. According to Business Insider, the UBS analysts said in a note to clients that plans by the Federal Reserve Bank to hike interest rates will make Bitcoin (BTC) less attractive to investors who bought BTC as a store of value.
Bitcoin Is an Early Adoption Technology Set for Volatile Growth Like Amazon Stock: SkyBridge Capital’s Anthony Scaramucci

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that Bitcoin (BTC) is an early adoption technology on track to trade like Amazon’s stock price in its early days. In a new interview with CNBC, Scaramucci points to Amazon’s stock’s long-term profitability despite numerous periods of extreme price volatility. “I...
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
dailyhodl.com

Here’s What’s Next for Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Terra (LUNA) and Four Additional Altcoins, According to Top Crypto Trader

A closely followed crypto strategist is mapping out what’s ahead for Ethereum-competitors Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Terra (LUNA) and four other altcoins. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 165,700 Twitter followers that he’s looking at where smart contract platform Cardano’s price could potentially bounce. “ADA: since everyone’s...
cryptocoingossip.com

Are Bitcoin Whales Buying? Morgan Creek’s Anthony Pompliano Looks at Behavior of Large Investors As BTC Trades Close to $30,000

Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano is looking at key on-chain metrics to determine whether Bitcoin (BTC) whales are already accumulating the flagship crypto asset as it trades close to $30,000. In a new Best Business Show episode, Pompliano tells his 337,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin whales have largely stayed...
