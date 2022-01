Market volatility remains elevated as investors are still feeling jittery over a very tense Ukraine-Russia situation, a whole range of inflationary issues that include a potentially aggressive Fed and a global chip problem that just won’t get any better. Optimism remains that a massive correction is still unlikely to happen because the US growth story will likely remain intact this year, but Wall Street is not seeing many buyers emerge ahead of the Fed and as the conflict in Ukraine escalates. Earnings season temporarily has fallen to the backburner as mixed results and hesitancy to provide any upbeat outlooks will remain the case as supply chain issues seem poised to extend beyond the summer.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO