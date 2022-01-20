ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI searches home of prominent Texas Democratic congressman Cuellar - reports

 5 days ago
Jan 19 (Reuters) - FBI agents on Wednesday searched the home in Texas of prominent Democratic Representative Henry Cuellar, media reported, with the bureau confirming it had conducted "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the area.

Cuellar said in a statement that he "will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

His office did not answer questions about the reason for the search.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was present in the "vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation."

Texas news site myrgv.com reported that more than a dozen agents visited Cuellar's home in Laredo, near the Mexican border, and were seen taking "cases and other items" from his home.

Reporter Valerie Gonzalez posted a photo on Twitter of two men in FBI T-shirts approaching a salmon-colored house on a tree-lined street. Gonzalez said agents had also visited Cuellar's campaign office on Wednesday afternoon.

Cuellar, one of the most conservative Democrats in the House of Representatives, represents a Texas district that hugs the banks of the Rio Grande River, just opposite Mexico. He is facing a primary challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; editing by Ross Colvin, Robert Birsel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 257

Doc Bennett
4d ago

As soon as a democrat makes any decision against the party line, the leaders of the DNC will send in their brown shirts to harass and destroy him.

Reply(41)
117
Scrappy One
4d ago

I'm not surprised that the FBI is going after Cuellar. He has been criticizing Biden administration for bringing in all the illegals. Funny how the article didn't say why they raided.

Reply(20)
101
Edhardroad
4d ago

This is unbelievable and unacceptable. Since when does a Political Party utilize the Federal Government to go after their own party member who has been critical of his party's position❓ There is a threat to Democracy. It's called the Democratic Party❗🧐

Reply(7)
47
