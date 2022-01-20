ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Neighbor’s doorbell video shows moment Bronx building explodes

By Sarah Vasile, Jay Dow
 5 days ago

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Video footage captured from across the street shows the exact moment one house in a close-knit Bronx community exploded.

After about 50 seconds of calm, the building blows up unexpectedly, startling a nearby dog and setting off car alarms as smoke rises from the home.

The massive blast Tuesday morning sparked a fire and building collapse that left a woman dead and several people injured, according to police and fire officials.

A woman, 77-year old Martha Dagbasta, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Additional civilians and police officers — nine people total — were injured, according to police and fire officials.

(Courtesy of Jonathan Falzon)

Mayor Eric Adams called the deadly explosion a “tragic and frightening” incident.

Neighbors and family members dug through the wreckage Wednesday, looking to salvage anything they could find.

