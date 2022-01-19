Bears interviewed GM candidate Ran Carthon on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears are in the middle of their searches for a new general manager and head coach following the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy last week.

Chairman George McCaskey, President/CEO Ted Phillips, Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, VP of Player Engagement Lamar ‘Soup’ Campbell and Senior VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Tanesha Wade will be conducting the GM search for the Bears, where they’ve been conducting interviews.

They completed another interview for their GM job with San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon on Wednesday.

Carthon, who’s dream has been to land the role of GM with an NFL team, started his career as a pro scout with the Falcons from 2008-11. He later joined the Rams as director of player personnel (2012-16) before assuming the role of director of pro personnel with the 49ers (2017-Present). Carthon manages the pro scouting department, does advance scouting and helps the team make acquisitions.