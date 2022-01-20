ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Millions of COVID-19 at-home tests are up for grabs, here’s what you need to know

By Christian Galeno
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZR2O_0dqSshVF00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Omicron symptoms can trick us into thinking we have a common cold. That’s why so many are rushing to get tested and now the federal government is shipping some peace of mind.

Millions of Americans are rushing to log on to the federal website ( www.covidtest.gov ) since yesterday to claim their share of FREE at-home testing kits up for grabs.

“People are constantly wondering if they’ve been exposed or infected,” said Dr. Olga Meave, Chief Medical Officer at Clinica Sierra Vista.

In about 12 days, millions of Americans will open their mailboxes to find at-home testing kits inside.

Many people that rushed to log on during the site’s‘ soft launch’ on Tuesday were faced with error messages.

That’s because there’s a strict limit of one (1) order per residential address. Each order contains four COVID-19 tests.

Currently, there are no exceptions to the four-test limit. Even if you live in a household with more than four people, multiple generations, lots of roommates, or any similar setup, you’re still limited to four tests.

The White House offers an explanation on its website: “To promote broad access, the initial program will only allow 4 free individual tests per residential address.”

Dr. Meave says, use them as needed but ideally, it’s all about doing your test at the perfect timing.

“If you are masking when you go outside, if you are avoiding large crowds when you go outside, only test when you have symptoms,” said Dr. Meave.  “If you did go outside and you know there was exposure, go ahead and test at home.”

The Biden Administration announced last week the purchase of additional 500-million kits.

You can get up to 8 free additional ones per month thru your insurance provider. This week, Biden also announced the rollout of 400 million N95 masks that will be up for grabs at community health centers and retail pharmacies around the U.S.

It’ll give peace of mind while helping the impacted and stressed local healthcare system.

“They play a huge role in our current stage,” said Dr. Meave. “It is impossible for the healthcare system to give access to everyone for a test because they’ve been exposed to a positive person or because they are experiencing symptoms.”

There have been a couple of issues on the website for people who live in apartment complexes being rejected as duplicates. One workaround that many users have found is to put your apartment number in the street address field.

You can find more details as well as an FAQ on the USPS website dedicated to the distribution of COVID_19 testing kits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 3

Related
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 6,941 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 6,941 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths over the weekend. Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 203,066 positive cases and 1,974 deaths from COVID-19. The department says 162,415 residents are recovered or presumed recovered. An additional 38,588 people are isolated at […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Health
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Insurance#Nexstar#Us Postal Service#Americans#Clinica Sierra Vista#The White House#The Biden Administration#N95
KGET

Feedback poll shows majority of respondents do not think children 12 and up should be vaccinated without parental consent

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new proposal would allow children age 12 and up to be vaccinated without their parents’ consent. The bill was introduced Thursday by State Senator Scott Wiener. He argued that California already allows those 12 and up to consent to the Hepatitis B and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines, and consent to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Deadline for Bank of America’s paid Student Leaders internship program closes Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The deadline for submitting applications to Bank of America’s paid Student Leader internship program is fast approaching. The 2022 application deadline closes Friday, Bank of America said in a news release. Each year, the bank elects two Bakersfield students to participate in an eight-week paid summer internship program at a local […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KGET

Health officials optimistic COVID is becoming endemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As Omicron spreads, health officials are calling for a shift in the way we look at COVID case data. “Data is not helpful unless it gives us information,” Adventist Health Bakersfield chief medical officer Dr. Ghassan Jamaleddine said. “And information has to give us knowledge that will help us to act […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Blessing Corner Ministries hosting free food giveaway Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries will host a free food giveaway Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its location on Union Avenue and 1st Street. They will also be giving away a free book, according to a news release. This is the nonprofit’s first food distribution of the year. Visit theblessingcorner.com to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California officials releasing more water to local agencies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California officials will release more water than initially planned from state storage to farms and cities south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The Department of Water Resources now plans to give water districts 15% of the water they are contracted to receive in 2022. Just last month, the state put water […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy