College football: Stetson Bennett to return to Georgia; J.T. Daniels hits transfer portal

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 5 days ago
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett announced Wednesday on social media that he will return to Georgia for a final season.

"One more year," the former walk-on quarterback wrote on Instagram. "Let's roll."

However, the quarterback that Bennett replaced, J.T. Daniels, won't return to Georgia in 2022.

Daniels and Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton both entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, with their announcements coming around the same time that Bennett confirmed his return to school.

Bennett replaced Daniels as Georgia's starting quarterback in early October and ultimately guided the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980. He had 2,862 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions this past season.

Daniels, who transferred from USC to Georgia after the 2019 season, started three games for the Bulldogs early in the 2021 season. He battled oblique and lat muscle injuries before Bennett replaced him.

In the 2020 campaign, Daniels returned from a significant knee injury and replaced Bennett. Daniels compiled 1,231 passing yards and 10 touchdowns and led Georgia to four wins, including a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati.

Burton notched 901 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over the past two seasons for the Bulldogs.

Comments / 1

