The Rome Free Academy boys basketball team couldn’t match the physical play of Baldwinsville in a 71-64 loss at home Tuesday in a non-league contest. “They were a very physical team and we failed to match them physically early on,” said RFA head coach Nick Medicis. “We started the game very slow. The energy in the gym was quiet and that’s how we played.” He said the Bees did “a good job. They turned us over and made shots. They made us panic a little bit.”

ROME, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO