Gadsden City junior Kloe Justice to sing at Carnegie Hall in February

By J.J. Hicks, The Gadsden Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsqEQ_0dqSrz6s00

Gadsden City High School junior Kloe Justice soon will get a chance to perform at New York's legendary Carnegie Hall.

Justice recently was selected for the 2022 High School Honors Performance Series and will sing at Carnegie Hall in February. The highest-rated high school performers from across the world are chosen for one of the five Honors Ensembles, so Justice is in elite company.

"I am grateful to have been chosen to be a part of the Honors Performance Series Choir and sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City this February," Justice said. "I am so thankful for everyone who has supported me along the way including my family, friends, directors and all my choir teachers. I'm also super excited to meet all the other finalists from around the world."

Justice will join other performers from the United States, along with students from Australia, Bermuda, China, Guam and South Korea for the performance.

There will be two performances by the students — an Honors Instrumental Performance on Feb. 5 and an Honors Choral Performance on Feb. 6.

Justice proved herself worthy of the honor with a strong resumé in the performing arts. She has studied music for 10 years and is a member of the Gadsden City High School Choir, Titan Chorale and Titan Theatre.

She has received multiple awards at the local and state level. In addition, she has been a member of CharACTers Children's Theatre ELITE troupe for 10 years.

The Honors Performance Series showcases accomplished performers on the high school level and allows them to study under master conductors before performing on the big stage.

“After having performances worldwide impacted for over a year, we are excited to be returning to the stage at Carnegie Hall," Honors Performance Series program director Marion Gomez said in a press release. "Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing.

"We processed nearly 10,000 nominations this year and have selected over 500 of the most talented student performers from around the world,” he said. “Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians will never forget.”

Justice and the other finalists will spend five days experiencing New York, including attending a Broadway show and seeing famous landmarks such as Times Square, in addition to learning and showcasing their abilities before a live audience.

For Justice, it is the kind of opportunity she has worked hard for.

"It has always been a dream of mine to sing at Carnegie Hall and I hope I get to continue singing in NYC someday," she said.

Tickets for the event are on sale through the Carnegie Hall box office. Visit https://honorsperformance.org/ for more information.

