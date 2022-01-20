ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Glenn, Mayo, Getsy Ruled Out of Broncos' Head-Coaching Search?

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 6 days ago

Two finalists — and a few dark horses — purportedly are left standing for the right to become the 18th head coach in Denver Broncos history.

According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett remain the "leaders" in the Broncos' widespread coaching search.

Paige also noted that Quinn and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore "interviewed extremely well" during Tuesday's meetings, suggesting fellow candidates Aaron Glenn, the Lions' DC; Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' inside linebackers coach; and Luke Getsy, the Packers' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator are longshots to land the job.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

To date, the Broncos have interviewed six of 10 candidates, with general manager George Paton and the team's hiring committee jet-setting from Dallas on Tuesday to the Providence area on Wednesday for a face-to-face with Mayo, before closing the day by sitting down with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia.

Last week, the collective spoke to Glenn, Getsy, and Hackett, who reportedly made a "strong" pitch.

Six down, four to go: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles and Bengals OC Brian Callahan (remote) on Thursday, and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

It is tentatively expected that Paton will tap Quinn as Vic Fangio's successor given their past ties — they overlapped in Miami from 2005-06 — and the latter's rock-solid leadership qualities, Paton's most desired attribute. Quinn is free to accept an offer if extended after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs.

"Just as advertised," a source involved in the discussions said of Quinn's interview, Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher reported Wednesday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Denver Broncos are reportedly narrowing their head coaching candidates list and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be emerging as the frontrunner. Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons, making a Super Bowl, helped turn around the Cowboys defense in 2021. The Cowboys had multiple defensive stars in...
NFL
FanSided

Surprise head coach finalist for Denver Broncos emerges

The Denver Broncos are narrowing their head coach candidate list, and a surprise name has been listed among the team’s three finalists. The Denver Broncos are whittling their list of head coach candidates down from 10 to three, maybe four. At this point, it appears as though the “finalists”...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy moving forward, McAdoo moving on, Sean Payton speculation moving needle

The Cowboys are out of the postseason, but they’re right in the thick of things as far as the annual coaching carousel is concerned. Mike McCarthy is standing by his opinion that his job is completely secure, even while talk is getting louder about the chances of an imminent return to Dallas by a Jones family favorite. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn remains the hottest ticket in town, as two teams have booked him for a second interview for a head coaching position. One Dallas defensive assistant is getting calls, too… and another staffer has already accepted an offer elsewhere. Meanwhile, we’re looking at who might replace Quinn if he takes one of the multiple offers he’s sure to get.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
Woody Paige
CBS Boston

Jerod Mayo Reportedly Heading To Vegas To Interview For Raiders Head Coaching Job

FOXBORO (CBS) — The courtship of Jerod Mayo continues around the NFL. The Patriots defensive coach is now off to Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders for their head coaching vacancy. The Raiders requested permission to interview Mayo last week, and will get their interview with the New England inside linebackers coach on Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Mayo previously interviewed with the Denver Broncos for their head coaching position, but was not one of the team’s three finalists for the opening, according to Rapoport on Monday. Mayo, 35, just finished his third year on the Patriots’ coaching staff, following an eight-year playing career in New England. Mayo was seen as New England’s de facto defensive coordinator by many, though Bill Belichick also made reference to his son, Steve, serving in that role throughout the 2021 season. But Mayo is the one getting some serious head coaching consideration around the league, and he’ll make his pitch to the Raiders this week. It will be interesting if he lands the gig too, as New England will face the Raiders in Vegas during the 2022 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Glenn Mayo#The Denver Gazette#Cowboys#Packers#Lions#Broncos News#Eagles Dc Jonathan Gannon#Bengals Oc Brian Callahan#Chiefs#Sports Illustrated
National football post

Reports: Broncos narrow coaching search to 3 finalists

The Denver Broncos have narrowed their coaching search to three names, multiple outlets reported Monday. Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett and Kevin O’Connell are said to be the finalists to replace the fired Vic Fangio. General manager George Paton is expected to have a second round of interviews with all...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

NFL coaching rumors: Reports suggest Aaron Glenn not a finalist for Broncos head coach job

It looks like Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is safe from being poached... for now. Glenn interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching vacancy a couple of weeks ago, and while the Broncos have not officially announced anything yet, it appears their search is narrowing without Glenn being in final consideration. As first reported by Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos expected finalists are Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Jimmy Garoppolo had expletive-laced message for Packers following upset victory

The San Francisco 49ers pulled off an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers Saturday night to reach their second NFC championship game in three years. Niners kicker Robbie Gould capped off a nine-play, 44-yard drive with a game-winning 45-yard field. As Gould was celebrating on snowy Lambeau Field with teammates, he found quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Their embrace – and an expletive-laced message – was caught on camera.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Refs Missed Blatant Penalty On The Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills, 42-36, in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday evening. The game was a wild one, with several lead changes in the game’s final two minutes. Ultimately, the Chiefs were able to force overtime, before scoring the game-winning touchdown on a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Dwayne Haskins

With Ben Roethlisberger retiring, there are a lot of eyes on the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ remaining QB room – specifically on Dwayne Haskins. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Haskins is going to be getting another shot in 2022. On Sunday he reported that the Steelers plan to place a restricted free agent tender on him.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Shoots Down 1 Possibility For His Future

Saturday night’s divisional round loss could very well have been the Aaron Rodgers final game as a Green Bay Packer. With a number of players headed for free agency, the future of the Packers remains very much up in the air. But according to the three-time MVP, he’s not...
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
822
Followers
1K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy