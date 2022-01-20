Glenn, Mayo, Getsy Ruled Out of Broncos' Head-Coaching Search?

Two finalists — and a few dark horses — purportedly are left standing for the right to become the 18th head coach in Denver Broncos history.

According to Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett remain the "leaders" in the Broncos' widespread coaching search.

Paige also noted that Quinn and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore "interviewed extremely well" during Tuesday's meetings, suggesting fellow candidates Aaron Glenn, the Lions' DC; Jerod Mayo, the Patriots' inside linebackers coach; and Luke Getsy, the Packers' quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator are longshots to land the job.

What happens next on the Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

To date, the Broncos have interviewed six of 10 candidates, with general manager George Paton and the team's hiring committee jet-setting from Dallas on Tuesday to the Providence area on Wednesday for a face-to-face with Mayo, before closing the day by sitting down with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon in Philadelphia.

Last week, the collective spoke to Glenn, Getsy, and Hackett, who reportedly made a "strong" pitch.

Six down, four to go: Rams OC Kevin O'Connell in Los Angeles and Bengals OC Brian Callahan (remote) on Thursday, and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy on Friday.

It is tentatively expected that Paton will tap Quinn as Vic Fangio's successor given their past ties — they overlapped in Miami from 2005-06 — and the latter's rock-solid leadership qualities, Paton's most desired attribute. Quinn is free to accept an offer if extended after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs.

"Just as advertised," a source involved in the discussions said of Quinn's interview, Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher reported Wednesday.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!