Larsa Pippen admits she is making 1 big change to her dating life

Larsa Pippen revealed where she stands with ex-bestie Kim Kardashian today, after previously having ‘a little situation’ with Kanye West. A few years ago, Larsa Pippen, 47, had a falling out with BFF Kim Kardashian, 41, and Larsa’s insinuated since then that Kim’s then-husband, Kanye West, 44, had something to do with it. Now, the Real Housewives of Miami star is giving an update on where she stands with the SKIMS founder today. “We’re in a really good place,” Larsa told E!’s Daily Pop on Wednesday, January 12. The Bravo star then noted how she and Kanye “had a little situation,” which evidently led to the dissolution of her friendship with Kim back then.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO