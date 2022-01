Last week I introduced a bipartisan resolution with over 100 signatures condemning the recent terrorist act on the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, TX. "Over the weekend, we witnessed a heinous attack not only on our community in North Texas, but on the entire Jewish community," I said. "Thanks to the heroic actions of local and federal law enforcement – and of Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker – the four hostages taken Saturday are now with their families. I am introducing this resolution today to not only condemn this act of hate, but to bring light to the antisemitism plaguing our country so that this may never happen again."

