Call of Duty: Vanguard may not be perfect, but the game’s developers are listening to the players. Earlier this month, the team at Sledgehammer promised a slew of changes, improvements, and fixes coming to the game in early 2022, including a promise to fix the title’s fire ammunition rounds. Countless social media posts have been made begging for fixes to the incendiary grenades, which were added to the game in the Season 1 update. Players claim that these items need to be nerfed and that the game’s fire effects make it incredibly difficult to see opposing players. It sounds like an easy enough fix, but Sledgehammer might have taken it a bit too far.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO