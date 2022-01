SAN FRANCISCO — The Utah Jazz came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night in a 94-92 loss at the Chase Center. I’m going to get to some of the Jazz’s starters in a minute, but the Jazz’s bench deserves some praise up top tonight. There were multiple times when the Jazz needed some energy and a boost from somewhere and when they needed it the most the players who stepped up were Trent Forrest and Eric Paschall. Maybe it was the nationally televised game against one of the best teams in the league that provided an extra boost for the two-way Forrest. Maybe it was Paschall playing against his former team in his former home gym. No matter what it was, the Jazz were lucky to have what both provided.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO