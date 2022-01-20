CBD and Professional Football Player

A transfer from Clemson who possesses size, arm strength, mobility and awareness, Cooper is viewed as a Day Three / priority free agent, developmental quarterback prospect. A big-time pedigree passer, Cooper began his collegiate career at Clemson before transferring to Jacksonville State and becoming the school’s all-time leading passer. He possesses a strong enough arm to make all the passes, has proven to be calm and collective under pressure, while also flashing the ability to be a dual-threat weapon and pick up the first down with his feet when needed. In fact, his mobility to fend off would-be tacklers and bide time in the pocket will be one of the most alluring traits of Cooper. He is stout enough to withstand big hits in the pocket, can dip his arm angle and make off-platform throws. Would like to see him do a better job of progressing through his reads before he tucks and runs. When he does take off, Cooper is a reckless runner who leaves himself prone to injury. While he has demonstrated the ability to push the ball downfield, a lot of his passing yardage is accumulated on dumps and screen passes, as he understands when to check down and get his playmakers the ball in space. Overall, Cooper has the tools to succeed, which makes him an appealing developmental quarterback. He will need to harness some of his accuracy issues but the frame, arm talent, agility, poise and leadership will endear himself to pro coaches at the next level. Any franchise in search of grooming a quarterback should give Cooper strong consideration on Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO