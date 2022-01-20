Letter: It’s time to move the Kingstonian project forward

The levee project has hit a snag concerning the projected replacement and rehabilitation of some relief wells, county and city officials said. Relief wells are steel-encased wells that go about 50 feet down and during floods or high water events take seepage pressure off the earthen levee system, which is undergoing a recertification process with the Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Jon Sander, city engineer. The majority of the relief wells are in the City of Williamsport, with the remainder in South Williamsport Borough. Without the certification in place, those protected by the levee would be required to pay for federal flood insurance.
Comments / 0