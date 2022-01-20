Letter: It’s time to move the Kingstonian project forward

I agree with Mr. William Berardi’s practical ideas expressed in his Jan.17th letter to the Freeman concerning the Kingstonian project. No need to close a street and build a “boutique” hotel plus luxury apartments and create a huge traffic and sewer problem simply because Herzog’s owns a building for which they currently have no use. Since there is a need for affordable housing and parking, start to alleviate the problem here, as he suggests and keep Fair Street open to the public, which use it daily. It is not legal to close a street that is currently in use and not “abandoned.”

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO