Some states step up COVID restrictions amid surge in cases

From the Associated Press — Jury trials have been paused in some western Michigan counties due to a surge in coronavirus cases. Court officials said Monday that the Kent County 17th Circuit Court based in Grand Rapids has adjourned jury trials until March 7. Ottawa County Probate Court and the 20th Judicial Circuit Court, based in Grand Haven, will not summon the public to courthouses to serve as jurors. The courts expect to resume trials February 1. Michigan health officials said last week that the state’s record-high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could peak in late January or early February, and they urged the public to take steps to help control the spread.

