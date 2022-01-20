Wildcats win Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – Kansas State women’s basketball keeps its Sunflower Showdown title.

The Wildcats beat KU 69-61 Wednesday night, winning 37 of the past 45 meetings.

K-State controlled the second half, until KU tied it at 59 with 2:06 left. Then, the Wildcats went on a 10-0 run to seal the win.

Ayoka Lee led the Wildcats with 25 points, Serena Sundell added 15 and Jaelyn Glenn had 10.

Aniya Thomas led the Jayhawks with 16 points. Holly Kersgeiter finished with 14.

Next, The men’s basketball Sunflower Showdown is Saturday at 3 p.m.

