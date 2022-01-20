ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bloods season 12: Could Donnie Wahlberg direct again?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor everyone out there who loves Blue Bloods, did you know that star Donnie Wahlberg directed an episode in the past? If you go all the way back to 2014, he took on the role for the installment titled “Manhattan Queens.”. Now, is there going to be a...

Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s the Hardest Part About Filming, According To Will Estes

Will Estes is sharing with fans some of the hardest parts about filming “Blue Bloods.” He admits that Jamie is a very complicated character. Will Estes has been playing the role of Jamie Reagan for 12 years. While the “Blue Bloods” actor is considered a veteran on the show, he still struggles with some scenes. In an interview with Nerds of Color, Estes explains the complications of his character.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Did Danny Reagan Cross the Line in This Scene?

Watching Blue Bloods can raise your blood pressure some weeks. For instance, watching Danny Reagan doing his job is, at times, interesting. Yet did the character happen to cross the line in this particular scene from the CBS police drama? Maybe we should take a look at the one in question. We will do so with some support from an article on Looper.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: One Jimmy Buffett Mystery Still Remains

Well, Blue Bloods fans, we know a thing or two about what makes this episode stand out. The newest episode, “On the Arm,” features Jimmy Buffett front and center. In the episode, Buffett plays himself. Actually, he plays a con-man named Dickie Delaney, who portrays Jimmy Buffett. Does that sound confusing? But what exactly is the purpose of Delaney?
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 episode 11 video: ‘On the Arm’ sneak peeks!

Season 12 episode 11 is airing on CBS this Friday, and we’ve got all sorts of great video content to help prepare you for what’s next. If you’ve seen some of the previews there were out there for “On the Arm” already, then you know that one of the big storylines revolves around Danny seemingly meeting Jimmy Buffett, only to realize later that it’s an imposter. What happens from here could prove to be an interesting case, but we gotta wait and see how it ends! What could this guy’s motive be?
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods: Tom Selleck Once Opened Up About Value of Disagreements

One of the most iconic and fan-favorite parts of “Blue Bloods” is watching the Reagans sit down for Sunday family dinner every episode. Without fail, we see a smattering of Reagans at Frank’s dinner table at least once during an episode. These discussions not only form bonds between characters and advance the plot. But they also send powerful messages to the audience about communication.
TVLine

Friday TV Ratings: Blue Bloods Hits Season High in Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Are Going Nuts Over Teaser

Last night’s episode of Blue Bloods had a few revelations for fans. However, a teaser before the episode sent fans into a tizzy. Just when you think you know what fans are going to freak out about they pick up on something completely different. That happened with this teaser that featured Jimmy Buffett! Now, one would think that it would get the Parrotheads losing their heads, but nope.
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Did Danny Reagan Take Things Too Far in This Season 3 Moment?

It’s hardly any surprise that one of the most hot-headed characters on Blue Bloods is Danny Reagan. We turn our attention to a Season 3 spot. In case you didn’t know, actor-musician Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny on the CBS police drama. He is known to have a quick temper at some points whether it’s with family or someone he arrested. Let’s see, though, which moment is getting attention with some help from Looper.
goodhousekeeping.com

'9-1-1' Fans' Hearts Are “Pounding” After Jennifer Love Hewitt Drops Major Season 5 News

9-1-1 fans, this is not a drill: Jennifer Love Hewitt is officially returning to the Fox drama as our favorite former emergency dispatcher, Maddie, and she has a new look. As quickly as Jennifer’s character went M.I.A. at the beginning of 9-1-1 season 5, she has reappeared and while there are so many questions regarding her whereabouts, she is back just in time for the spring premiere. On January 18, the actress posted two selfies on Instagram, donning a fresh haircut and glow-y makeup. But if her look wasn’t stunning enough, Jennifer also teased her highly anticipated return to the LA-based procedural show.
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 19 episode 12 talk

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into season 19 episode 12 in just a matter of hours?. Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and share what we consider to be the great news: There’s a new episode coming in just a matter of hours! This may be the final episode of the crime drama before it goes on an Olympics-themed hiatus, but the show will make the most of what it has with an action-packed, Torres-centric story titled “Fight or Flight.” It’s one where Wilmer Valderrama’s character could see himself thrown into the world of cage fighting … but will he end up being in too deep?
