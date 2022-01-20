Blue Bloods season 12: Could Donnie Wahlberg direct again?

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Undercover Boss (with 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating), Magnum P.I. (5.6 mil/0.5) and Blue Bloods (6.1 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo. UCB and Magnum landed in a six-way tie for the nightly demo win, while Blue Bloods led Friday in total audience — and with a season high. Over on ABC, Shark Tank (3.6 mil/0.5) slipped from last week’s season highs. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.5) dipped. The CW’s Nancy Drew dropped a few eyeballs (420K) but apparently ticked back up to a 0.1 rating. ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline also landed in that six-way demo tie, both pulling 0.5s Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO