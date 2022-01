Listen, we get it. Nobody wants to give credit to the New York Rangers. We hate them. The fans just don’t get along with us (yes, it’s all their fault), and they act as if the New Jersey Devils were their little brother despite the fact we have three Stanley Cups since we came into existence in 1982 and they only have one in the same amount of time. However, despite our many differences, we have to give credit where credit is due. The Rangers are crushing it right now, fighting for the lead in the Metropolitan Division as we head into the halfway point of the 2021-22 season.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO