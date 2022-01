SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 5 additional restaurants in the Jefferson Parish, Lafayette Parish and St. Tammany Parish markets in Louisiana. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The new franchise area is owned and will be operated by solid development and operating partners Andrew Mitts and Billy Jacob and their team. This is an incredibly solid restaurant development group, deeply experienced in business startup, restaurant operations and development” says CEO Darryl Neider.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO