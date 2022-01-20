ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, ME

Bath City Council unanimously passes mask mandate

By James Corrigan
WMTW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATH, Maine — The Bath City Council unanimously passed a city-wide mask mandate for indoor businesses on Wednesday. The mandate will take effect on Monday, Jan. 24 and will last at least 60...

www.wmtw.com

WMTW

Indoor mask mandates in two Maine cities take effect Monday

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Indoor mask mandates for two Maine cities take effect on Monday. South Portland's mandate was adopted after the City Council last week directed the city manager to issue the emergency mask mandate for everyone older than 2. Businesses will be required to post signs by...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Costco Hoping to Open First Maine Location in Scarborough

Since the 1950s Scarborough Downs was a Maine icon and attracted people from all over to enjoy the horse races. In the fall of 2020, however, Scarborough Downs held their last races. As Bangor Daily News reports, new life was to be breathed into the area after being sold to Portland developers.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Maine might switch to electronic vehicle lien, title system

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine might update its vehicle lien and title system by moving more of it online. Republican Rep. Mike Perkins of Oakland introduced a bill that's working its way through the Maine Legislature. Perkins said the bill allows the state to create an electronic process for maintaining...
MAINE STATE
CBS Philly

COVID In Pennsylvania: Commonwealth Rolls Out ‘Strike Team’ To Ease Hospital Crunch

SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has deployed its first pandemic “strike team” of out-of-state health care workers to a suburban Philadelphia hospital under severe strain from COVID-19, the state’s top health official announced Monday. The team, which includes nurses and respiratory therapists, started Saturday night at Grand View Hospital in Sellersville. Workers will staff the overnight shift at the hospital for the next 14 days. The state’s Department of Health recently contracted with GHR Healthcare to supply health care workers for temporary assignment to hospitals in need of staffing assistance. The program opened last week and has received three such requests so far, said Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter. “Workers are tired and they deserve a break, and so that’s what we’re really here to do,” she said at a news conference at Grand View. The highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the state and the nation since last month, leading to record-shattering numbers of confirmed infections and hospitalizations. Many Pennsylvania hospitals are deluged with patients at the same time they are struggling with staffing shortages. (©Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SELLERSVILLE, PA
Axios

Mapped: Minnesota cities with mask mandates

At least eight Minnesota cities are now mandating masks in most indoor spaces. Flashback: Two weeks ago, Minneapolis and St. Paul stood alone when it came to temporarily renewing indoor masking requirements. What's new: Several more cities have followed suit in the last week, including St. Louis Park last Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Chicago

Highland Park City Council to Reconsider Vaccine Mandate

Highland Park's city council will reconsider a vaccine mandate at its meeting Monday night. The temporary order requiring proof of vaccination for "on-premise dining establishment" has been in place since Jan. 7. "It is January so we’re not setting any records, but at the same time, we’re losing anywhere from...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgan.com

Portland struggles as asylum seekers continue to arrive

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Portland is asking for help as the growing number of asylum seekers continues to stretch resources. The city is providing shelter each night to about 1,150 people — more than twice the number from 2019 when the Portland Expo became an emergency shelter amid a sudden influx of more than 400 asylum seekers.
PORTLAND, ME
Salisbury Post

RSS school board unanimously votes down mask mandate

SALISBURY — Masks will stay optional for the foreseeable future after a unanimous decision by the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education on Monday against an administrative recommendation. RSS administrators recommended the board reinstate a mask policy for two weeks in an effort to ride out the omicron variant’s surge....
SALISBURY, NC
alleghenymountainradio.org

Bath and Highland County Public Schools End Mask Mandate

Bath and Highland County public schools have both ended their masks mandates. Both counties released statements concerning their decision. I reached out to Bath County Superintendent of schools Mrs. Sue Hirsh for comment. Below are the statements from each school system and a link to the interview with Superintendent Hirsh.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
wgan.com

Wastewater testing shows decline in COVID-19 in two Maine communities

The state continues to see a high number of COVID hospitalizations, but wastewater testing shows a decline in the virus’s presence in two communities. The Maine CDC reported Monday that 427 people are in the state’s hospitals with COVID-19. The all-time high, reported on Jan. 13th, was 436.
PORTLAND, ME
WDIO-TV

Duluth City Council passes 2022 legislative goals

Monday night, the Duluth City Council passed a resolution stating their top legislative goals for the upcoming year. To work with legislators and the Administration to safeguard funding for Local Government Aid;. Secure state funds for improvements and upgrades to the Spirit Mountain Recreation Area; and. Secure state general obligation...
DULUTH, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead City Council votes down mask requirement

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead city leaders reject a mask requirement for indoor public places similar to one in Rochester by a vote of three to five. Councilmember Shelly Dahlquist made the motion after the council passed a resolution urging people to work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
MOORHEAD, MN
Radio Iowa

Sioux City schools to consider temporary mask mandates

The Sioux City school board will consider at their meeting today revising a policy to allow the superintendent to enact a temporary mask mandate for an individual school building. Superintendent Paul Gausman says it would update the policy that’s used for other emergencies to allow him to respond to increases...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WMTW

Lewiston Public Schools Committee voted to approve Narcan training for public schools

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Public Schools Committee meeting voted unanimously this evening to approve school training for administrating the use of Narcan. Jake Langlais Superintendent of Lewiston Public Schools sent a memo to the school committee seeking approval of receiving and usage of Narcan, a tool that has been proven effective in saving the lives of those that have overdosed.
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Southern Maine communities unite to fight climate change

PORTLAND, Maine — Eleven coastal cities and towns in the greater Portland area are joining forces this year to plan for the effects of climate change. The Greater Portland Council of Governments (GPCOG) is coordinating the regional plan with a combined $500,000 in supportive funding from the Gulf of Maine Research Institute and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, said Sara Mills-Knapp, who is leading the effort.
PORTLAND, ME
Bangor Daily News

After pension cuts, Maine government retirees are falling behind

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Ginette Rivard of Caribou is a past president of the Maine Service Employees Association, SEIU Local 1989; she retired after a career with the...
MAINE STATE

