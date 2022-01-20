177-mile police chase ends in Las Vegas

A police pursuit that extended through three Nevada counties and over 177 miles ended in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

The chase started in Goldfield in Esmeralda County, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Deputies in Nye County were asked to help after the pursuit extended into their jurisdiction.

Nye County deputies followed the driver into Las Vegas, where he got out of the car and ran from police near the intersection of Tenaya Way and Vegas Drive.

Las Vegas police air and K9 units were notified once the chase entered their jurisdiction, and LVMPD officers helped run down and arrest the driver, 22-year-old Alberto Castro, from Phoenix.

"The reason he ran is under investigation," Nye County officials said.