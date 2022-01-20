ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago woman accused of trying to carjack rideshare driver on the West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago woman has been charged for allegedly trying to carjack a rideshare driver in December....

Comments / 59

Hell Bound
5d ago

Maximum sentence, must complete high school or get a GED. No less than an associates degree and must master 2 skills before release from prison.

Reply(3)
38
Biden Shit Himself
4d ago

Not very bright, is he.... Having a big giant afro and then coloring it bright orange, while doing a carjacking... Wow, just wow...

Reply(2)
19
lakita johnson
5d ago

With hair like that did she really think she wasn’t going to get caught? 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(2)
32
 

