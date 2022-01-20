Two Cumberland men arrested for possession of controlled substances

CUMBERLAND, Md. ( WDVM ) — Two Cumberland men have been charged for multiple drug offenses.

According to the local police department, Brett Denby and Joseph Thompson were stopped on the 100 block of Virginia Ave. on Tuesday.

Following a search by the K-9 unit, an officer reported finding fentanyl mixed with heroin in the car. As a result, Denby and Thompson were both charged with possession with intent to distribute and were taken to the Allegany County Detention Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.