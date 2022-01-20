Man accused of throwing lighter fluid on person, dog arrested in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A man accused of throwing lighter fluid at a person and their dog in attempts to light them on fire has been arrested, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

Around 12:13 p.m. on Wednesday, police received reports of an ‘agitated’ man walking on W. Hillsdale Blvd. near Clearview Way.

Witnesses told authorities that he was throwing items at people and was carrying a hammer. They say he was fighting a person with a hammer and then threw lighter fluid on a person and their dog.

Authorities say the victim dropped his cellphone while trying to get the hammer away from the suspect, who then picked up the phone and ran from the area, police say.

Photo: San Mateo Police Department

Officers arrived in the area to find the victim uninjured but smelling of lighter fluid.

Police were informed that the man went into the wooded area between W. Hillsdale Blvd., Clearview Way, Bayridge Way, and the College of San Mateo.

Prior to this incident, police knew of a homeless person living behind the 1600 block of Bayridge Way. Officers headed there to find a man matching the description of the suspect.

A Crisis Negotional Team responded to the area and convinced him to surrender after about 45 minutes.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Matthew Post. He was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for assault with deadly weapon, assault with a caustic chemical, and destruction of evidence.

