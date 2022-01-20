ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego

The Lego Brick As Furniture

By Ilaria Galliani
archiproducts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article20/01/2022 - For all LEGO fans, a new item has now been added to the list of 'must-haves'. In collaboration with the historic toy brand, the Danish company, Room Copenhagen, is unveiling a new collection of furniture and accessories in sustainable wood inspired by the...

www.archiproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Bedroom Furniture

Environmentally friendly sleep and wellness brand Silk & Snow is expanding its thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products with 100% Acacia wood furniture for the bedroom. The new bed frame and nightstand were made with sustainability in mind, as well as ease of assembly since the designs feature tool-less assembly.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Durable Animal-Shaped Furniture

The 'Metal Cow Accent Table' is the perfect furniture piece for those looking to achieve the farmhouse or cottage style aesthetic. The cow's name is Dottie the Cow, and she is entirely handmade and hand-painted by artisans in Bali. Her flat tabletop back is able to hold books, beverages, trinket...
ANIMALS
SolidSmack

Well-Maintained Molds Are The Heart of The LEGO Brick Production Line

Being one of the world’s most popular toys for 90 years now, it’s no surprise that there have been many attempts to recreate LEGO’s iconic blocks. I mean, it can’t be that hard, can it?. But something about the Denmark-made blocks feels different from its competition...
INDUSTRY
finewoodworking.com

How to develop a furniture style

Synopsis: What goes into a furniture maker developing their own personal style? Garrett Hack has a style all his own, and here he talks about where it began, how it developed, and where it might be going in the future. For this furniture maker, observation is key, whether the inspiration comes from a classic piece of furniture, a natural form like a shell, a building, bridge, or something else entirely.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Furniture Design#Danish#Fsc#Nordic#Crayola
waukee.org

Bricks & Beads

Register to drop in any time during this event to get creative with the library's Lego collection or to make a perler bead design. Calling all crafty engineers! Register to drop in any time during this event to get creative with the library's Lego collection or to make a perler bead design. Lego creations may be put on temporary display in the library after the event, and perler bead creations may be taken home.
WAUKEE, IA
designertrapped.com

Best Furniture Painting Secrets

You can easily give old pieces of furniture a new life with a DIY paint job. Learn how to paint your furniture yourself! These are the secrets to painting furniture right the first time!. One of my favorite projects is painting furniture. Whenever I am planning a new room or...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TrendHunter.com

Fluffy Organically-Shaped Furniture

The Fall/Winter 21 Minimo furniture collection uses the visual appeal of texturally organic forms to evoke the feeling of casual lounging throughout the range. Designer Fernando Cuevas, based in Los Angeles, California, harnessed his love for organic shapes and forms in the Fall/Winter 21 collection. The range includes a trio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TrendHunter.com

Simplistic Modern Furniture

The ‘Small Davenport Drink Table’ has a Mid Century Modern design that will complete any room. Consumers can place it beside their favorite chair, the couch, by the door, or by an outlet to keep all the essentials within reach. It will add a luxurious look and feel...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
moneyweek.com

Collecting lego: the profits to be had in plastic bricks

Christmas seems a long time ago already. That Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets playset that cost £130 is probably gathering dust by now in the corner of an untidy bedroom. If so, you might in time be wishing that it had remained unspoilt in its packaging as Lego sets can make good investments. That’s the conclusion of a paper from Russia’s Higher School of Economics, published in this month’s Research in International Business and Finance journal. The authors, Victoria Dobrynskaya and Julia Kishilova, compared the prices of 2,322 unopened sets, dating from 1987 to 2015, on the secondary market. They found that the sets yielded an average annual return of 8%, adjusted for inflation – more than from large stocks, bonds and gold.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GamesRadar+

Lego PS5 model is a thing of brick-built beauty

Even if you can't find a PS5, at least you can help bring it to life in Lego form. The white clamshell and shiny black core of PS5 come to life in a different kind of plastic in this PlayStation 5 design submitted to Lego Ideas. Creator BrickinNick published the concept on Christmas Eve, and it's already racked up more than 1,000 supporters in just over two weeks - putting it well on the path to the 10,000 votes required before Lego will take the concept up for official review.
VIDEO GAMES
Design Taxi

Fonts Crafted With LEGO Bricks: Satisfying Type Obsession Down To The Pixel

You can build almost anything with LEGO, and that is what gives these little plastic bricks so much magic for adults and children alike. But one artist has found a way to expand 2D creations with LEGO, unique to most of the other 3D designs that we see today, like the incredible recreation of the Titanic.
DESIGN
thespruce.com

8 Things Cleaning Experts Always Notice in People's Homes

Spring cleaning, New Year cleaning, post-holiday cleaning, back-to-school cleaning—there’s never a bad time to dive into the nooks and crannies of your home and deep clean your entire space. But are you cleaning everything as often as you should? We spoke to the experts to find out the things they always notice in people’s homes (and what to do about them).
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
hiconsumption.com

LEGO Grows Up Even More with This Conceptual Brick-Built Garden System

It goes without saying that these last couple of years have brought on an assortment of new hobbies for everyone. Luckily, there’s a surprising sum of activities to do even when subdued to a predominantly indoor lifestyle. Plus, with what seems to be an endless amount of free time, there are as many things one can imagine, which is where the real fun and fanciful ideas come into play. In that circle falls Dasol Jeong, a talented Seoul-based designer who recently unveiled her impeccable LEGO Planterior concept.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale but can only be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Minot Daily News

Artist paints furniture personalities

Bowbells artist Erica Jespersen’s work highlights the more animate side of something we use every day — furniture. Jespersen’s exhibit. “Portraits of Furniture” is on display in the Taube Museum of Art’s Langer Gallery. The artist named each one of the pieces to reflect the personalities of the subjects. Ethel, Clarence, and Sophie are a just a few of them.
BOWBELLS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy