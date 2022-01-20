The Lego Brick As Furniture

Christmas seems a long time ago already. That Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets playset that cost £130 is probably gathering dust by now in the corner of an untidy bedroom. If so, you might in time be wishing that it had remained unspoilt in its packaging as Lego sets can make good investments. That’s the conclusion of a paper from Russia’s Higher School of Economics, published in this month’s Research in International Business and Finance journal. The authors, Victoria Dobrynskaya and Julia Kishilova, compared the prices of 2,322 unopened sets, dating from 1987 to 2015, on the secondary market. They found that the sets yielded an average annual return of 8%, adjusted for inflation – more than from large stocks, bonds and gold.

