Joel Embiid ties career high with 50 points, joins Wilt in history books

Joel Embiid tied a career high Wednesday night, doing something that no 76ers player has done since Wilt Chamberlain in the process.

Embiid logged the second 50-point game of his career in Philadelphia's 123-110 win over Orlando, tying the career high he set on Feb. 19 of last season. It also marks his second game with at least 50 points and 10 rebounds, making him just the second player to log multiple games like that with Philadelphia.

Embiid hit the ground running with a head of steam, pouring in 20 points and corralling five rebounds in the first quarter. He cooled down a bit in the second, as he went into halftime with 24 points and seven boards.

In the third, though, Embiid started cooking again. After trailing 57-47 heading into the break, he powered the 76ers to a 47-23 walloping in the third as they finished the frame with a 94-80 lead. They trailed 68-67 with seven minutes to go, but then Embiid went nuclear; he scored 13 points over the next three minutes and 7 seconds, accounting for all but two of Philadelphia's points as they jumped out to a seven-point lead.

He poured in 23 points in the third quarter alone, putting him at 47 by the end of the period. He entered the game again midway through the fourth, and went to the line on back-to-back possessions. He knocked down his first three free throws to give him 50 before missing the fourth that would've set a career-high. He was subbed out for good with 6:25 left to play.

Embiid finished with 50 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. He's now averaging 27.3 points, 10.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists on the season, firmly planting himself in the MVP conversation.

Overshadowed was another career night had by Orlando's Mo Bamba, who scored a career-high 32 points. He actually outscored Embiid in the first half, as he broke his career record with 28. He's averaging 9.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.