High School

Area Scoreboard 1-19-22

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a look at the local high school basketball scoreboard from January...

whiznews.com

WHIZ

Local High School Basketball Teams In Ohio High School Basketball AP Poll

The newest Ohio High School Basketball AP Poll was released for boys and girls basketball, and a few area teams found themselves ranked. Below are where the local ranked teams found themselves along with their corresponding divisions:. BOYS BASKETBALL. #6 Tri-Valley Scotties (DII) and #15 Heath Bulldogs (DII) GIRLS BASKETBALL.
HIGH SCHOOL
WHIZ

Fink’s Full Court Press 1-25

GAME #1: Tri-Valley Scotties vs. West Muskingum Tornadoes. WEST MUSKINGUM, OH- Our first game of the night takes us to west Muskingum as the tornadoes hosted the tri valley Scotties in our featured game of the night. Tri-Valley came out hot as Erik Neal and Jalen Goins-Chandler scored early for...
ZANESVILLE, OH

