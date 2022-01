SAN ANTONIO — Officials seized a large amount of meth that was found in a Play Station 5 box in someone's vehicle on the far northwest side Sunday. The bust was a joint operation between Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the San Antonio Police Department. The seizure of seven kilograms of methamphetamine were found in the back of someone's vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonald's located in the 3800 block of E Loop 1604 N.

