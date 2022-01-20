ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 15 Baylor stays undefeated at home with comfortable win over Oklahoma State

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 6 days ago

WACO, TX — The No. 15 Baylor Women’s Basketball team returned home for the first time in 20 days and picked up a 67-49 win over Oklahoma State.

Three Bears finished in double figures, led by Queen Egbo’s 19. She also reached 1,000 career points in the game.

Baylor will next be in action on Sunday when Nicki Collen’s team hosts No. 7 Iowa State at 2:00 pm.

