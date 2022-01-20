Ducks' Sonny Milano: Not in lineup Wednesday

Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Killorn helped out on Steven Stamkos' first-period marker. In the third, Killorn added some insurance when he tipped in a Victor Hedman shot on the power play. The 32-year-old Killorn has 13 tallies, 39 points (six on the power play), 75 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 50 hits and 38 PIM through 43 contests. The Canadian forward is on a career-best scoring pace and should be able to shatter his previous high mark of 49 points in 68 outings in 2019-20.
