NHL

Ducks' Sonny Milano: Not in lineup Wednesday

 6 days ago

Milano (upper body) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's...

NESN

Troy Terry Scores In Return To Lineup As Ducks Take Down Bruins

Troy Terry is one of the best in the league right now. The Boston Bruins were not able to overcome the scoring onslaught by the Anaheim Ducks as they fell 5-3. Terry, who had been out because of COVID-19 protocols, scored the fourth goal of the game for the Ducks which would prove to be the most important in the Ducks win.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
CBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Collects two points in blowout

Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Killorn helped out on Steven Stamkos' first-period marker. In the third, Killorn added some insurance when he tipped in a Victor Hedman shot on the power play. The 32-year-old Killorn has 13 tallies, 39 points (six on the power play), 75 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 50 hits and 38 PIM through 43 contests. The Canadian forward is on a career-best scoring pace and should be able to shatter his previous high mark of 49 points in 68 outings in 2019-20.
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Schmaltz set up linemate Clayton Keller's second-period tally, which was the end of the Coyotes' offense Saturday. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has been fairly effective on the second line lately, as he's picked up a goal and three assists in his last four games. For the season, the American forward has 11 points, 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 21 outings.
