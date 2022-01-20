ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Returns to active roster

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Pateryn was promoted from the taxi squad and will...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Scores first goal of season

Pateryn scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Monday's 5-3 win over the Bruins. Pateryn gave the Ducks some extra insurance in the third period with his first goal of the season. The 31-year-old has collected both of his points in the last two games. He's added 12 shots on net, nine hits, eight PIM, seven blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances. He'll likely hang onto a third-pairing role until Josh Manson clears the COVID-19 protocols.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Austin Strand: Recalled to active roster

Strand was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Sunday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports. Strand has averaged 16:06 of ice time and been held pointless over two NHL appearances this season. He has tallied five points over 16 games with AHL Ontario in 2021-22. The 24-year-old's most recent NHL appearance was Oct. 28 against Winnipeg.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Promoted to active roster

Soderblom was recalled from AHL Rockford to the active roster Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Soderblom has posted a 6-6-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 12 appearances for AHL Rockford this season. He will be the primary backup to Marc-Andre Fleury during Kevin Lankinen's (hand) absence. Soderblom's most recent NHL appearance ended as a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Jan. 2, where he stopped 37 of 41 shots.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Adam Henrique: Returns to practice

Henrique (lower body) skated Sunday, per Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register. Henrique has averaged 16:52 of ice time -- 2:03 during the power play -- and generated 16 points over 24 appearances this season. The 31-year-old skated Sunday but remains on injured reserve. He has been shelved with a lower-body injury since Dec. 6 and will remain out for Monday's tilt in Boston.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Cam Fowler: Returns with helper

Fowler added an assist in a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. Fowler returned from COVID-19 protocols and made an immediate impact Sunday, helping on Troy Terry's score in the third period. The veteran defenseman is slightly outperforming his offensive output from last season, with five goals and 16 assists in 40 games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Troy Terry: Returns with goal

Terry scored a goal in a 5-3 win over the Bruins on Monday. Terry missed four games under COVID-19 protocols before returning with the goal in this one. The 24-year-old had five goals and two assists in five games prior to missing time and now has points in five of his last six.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Chase Priskie: Elevated to active roster

Priskie was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Tuesday, per David Dwork of Local 10 Miami. Priskie is expected to slot into the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday. The 25-year-old logged 25:29 of ice time and was held without a point in his most recent NHL appearance Dec. 16 against Los Angeles.
NHL

