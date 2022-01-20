ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Still out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Murray (upper body) is not ready to return Wednesday versus the Ducks....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
CBS Sports

Sharks' Erik Karlsson: Out Wednesday

Karlsson (upper body) is not expected to return for Wednesday's game against the Capitals, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now. Karlsson was ruled out for Wednesday but may miss the next four games. According to Peng, Coach Bob Boughner stated, "Probably not going to see [Karlsson] on this road trip." Additionally, Karlsson is reportedly seeing a doctor regarding a potential surgical procedure. San Jose's next four games are road games. The next home game on the Sharks' schedule is Feb. 14.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Ducks#Kings#Macdermid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Ruled out for Wednesday's contest

Coach Mike Budenholzer said that Matthews (knee) didn't practice Monday and won't be able to play in Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports. Matthews left Saturday's game against the Kings with a left knee contusion, but it remains unclear how much time he will miss....
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Kyle Lowry: Out Wednesday

Lowry (personal) won't play in Wednesday's game against New York. This will be the veteran guard's fifth straight absence, as Lowry remains away from the team with a personal issue. It remains unclear when the former Villanova standout will be back with the squad.
NBA
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Senators 4-0

The Buffalo Sabres and Senators are back at it again in Ottawa, just a week after a 3-1 win for the blue and gold also inside Canadian Tire Centre. Making their returns to the lineup for Buffalo are Casey Mittelstadt and Zemgus Girgensons.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goal and assist Saturday

Stamkos scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Stamkos' first-period tally held up as the game-winner, and he also set up a Mathieu Joseph goal in the opening frame. The 31-year-old Stamkos reached the 20-goal and 50-point marks in his 42nd game of the season. The star forward hasn't really slowed down in January, racking up four goals and seven assists in 10 games this month. He remains one of the most productive forwards in the league and an automatic start in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Alex Killorn: Collects two points in blowout

Killorn scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Killorn helped out on Steven Stamkos' first-period marker. In the third, Killorn added some insurance when he tipped in a Victor Hedman shot on the power play. The 32-year-old Killorn has 13 tallies, 39 points (six on the power play), 75 shots on net, a plus-4 rating, 50 hits and 38 PIM through 43 contests. The Canadian forward is on a career-best scoring pace and should be able to shatter his previous high mark of 49 points in 68 outings in 2019-20.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Nick Schmaltz: Snags helper in loss

Schmaltz produced an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers. Schmaltz set up linemate Clayton Keller's second-period tally, which was the end of the Coyotes' offense Saturday. The 25-year-old Schmaltz has been fairly effective on the second line lately, as he's picked up a goal and three assists in his last four games. For the season, the American forward has 11 points, 36 shots and a minus-8 rating in 21 outings.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy