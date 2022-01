The Edmonton Oilers finally won a game. After a string of losses and in the face of real doubt the team or the coaching staff would look the same if they walked away having lost another contest, Edmonton picked up two points bringing their record to 9-2 in the Pacific Division, including a combined 4-0 against Calgary and Vancouver. It’s just one win, but there’s a different feeling in the air as the team has plenty of games left, their goaltending finally didn’t let them down and one of their stars showed up to play.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO