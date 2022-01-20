Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Back with big club

This past week, the Boston Bruins honored Willie O’Ree by retiring his No. 22 and lifting it high into the TD Garden rafters. But that is not enough. O’Ree was
Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games.
Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season.
Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
The Ducks made the Boston Bruins pay the price after Oskar Steen slammed Nicolas Deslauriers into the boards from behind, injuring him, with Derek Grant deflecting Ryan Getzlaf’s perimeter shot for a power-play goal and an early lead in the first period on Monday night at Boston’s TD Garden.
BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden.
Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
Vaakanainen was promoted from AHL Providence for Monday's game against Anaheim, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Vaakanainen will skate in a top-pair role Monday. He has four points through eight NHL games this season.
When Toronto-born Mike Stothers played for the Maple Leafs under the late, legendary John Brophy, he couldn’t have imagined one day being behind the bench of their opposition in an NHL game. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. However,...
Brandon Tanev is out for the season with a serious knee injury but the Seattle Kraken are finding ways to keep one of the team's most popular players involved in strengthening the connection with fans in the new NHL market
The Anaheim Ducks’ surprising success was built off the backs of some standout players, some of whom might be looking for a heftier payday once their contracts expire. For these five Ducks, their performances in the 2021-22 season thus far are evidence that they’re worth more than their current contracts.
Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games
The Hornets recalled Jones from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday. Jones tallied 19 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during the Swarm's win over Delaware on Saturday. In 13 NBA appearances this season, the rookie first-round pick is averaging just 2.8 minutes per game.
Kovacevic was promoted from the taxi squad for Tuesday's tilt with Florida. Kovacevic has 14 points through 32 games with AHL Manitoba this season. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet and will likely be a healthy scratch Tuesday.
