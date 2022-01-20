ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Back with big club

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lettieri was promoted from the taxi squad and will play...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vinni Lettieri
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
Riverside Press Enterprise

Ducks push back against physical Bruins, start trip with a victory

The Ducks made the Boston Bruins pay the price after Oskar Steen slammed Nicolas Deslauriers into the boards from behind, injuring him, with Derek Grant deflecting Ryan Getzlaf’s perimeter shot for a power-play goal and an early lead in the first period on Monday night at Boston’s TD Garden.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche
CBS Sports

Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Back with big club

Vaakanainen was promoted from AHL Providence for Monday's game against Anaheim, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Vaakanainen will skate in a top-pair role Monday. He has four points through eight NHL games this season.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Anaheim Ducks coach Stothers back on the Toronto stage

When Toronto-born Mike Stothers played for the Maple Leafs under the late, legendary John Brophy, he couldn’t have imagined one day being behind the bench of their opposition in an NHL game. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. However,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

5 Ducks are Bringing Big Value in the 2021-22 Season

The Anaheim Ducks’ surprising success was built off the backs of some standout players, some of whom might be looking for a heftier payday once their contracts expire. For these five Ducks, their performances in the 2021-22 season thus far are evidence that they’re worth more than their current contracts.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Kai Jones: Back with parent club

The Hornets recalled Jones from the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Sunday. Jones tallied 19 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in 33 minutes during the Swarm's win over Delaware on Saturday. In 13 NBA appearances this season, the rookie first-round pick is averaging just 2.8 minutes per game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jets' Johnny Kovacevic: Joins big club

Kovacevic was promoted from the taxi squad for Tuesday's tilt with Florida. Kovacevic has 14 points through 32 games with AHL Manitoba this season. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet and will likely be a healthy scratch Tuesday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy