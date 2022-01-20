ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Ducks' Jacob Larsson: In lineup Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Larsson was promoted from the taxi squad and will play...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is ‘Not Where He Needs To Be’ For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — It’s early in the Tuukka Rask 2.0 Era for the Boston Bruins, but the results have been discouraging thus far. Rask fell to 2-2 in his four starts since rejoining the Bruins this month with a 5-3 loss to the Ducks on Monday night. Rask allowed five goals on just 27 shots faced, sinking Boston’s chances in what ended up as just the Bruins’ third loss of the month. Never one to shy away from a bad performance, Rask spoke with the media after the game and matter-of-factly explained his level of play. “Obviously,” Rask said, “I...
NHL
NESN

Troy Terry Scores In Return To Lineup As Ducks Take Down Bruins

Troy Terry is one of the best in the league right now. The Boston Bruins were not able to overcome the scoring onslaught by the Anaheim Ducks as they fell 5-3. Terry, who had been out because of COVID-19 protocols, scored the fourth goal of the game for the Ducks which would prove to be the most important in the Ducks win.
NHL
Jacob Larsson
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Kevin Lankinen goes on injured reserve with a right hand injury

Kevin Lankinen is back on the shelf seemingly as quickly as he returned. The Chicago Blackhawks placed the backup goalie on injured reserve Sunday with a right hand injury a day after he made 40 saves during a 4-3 overtime road loss to the Minnesota Wild. Lankinen appeared in each of the Hawks’ last two games, his first action since returning from COVID-19 protocols. Before that, his last ...
NHL
#Avalanche#Ducks
CBS LA

Kings Suffer 3-2 Shootout Loss Against Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of a shootout and the New York Rangers beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Monday night for their ninth win in 12 games. Chris Kreider got his NHL-leading 30th goal, Barclay Goodrow also scored and Artemi Panarin had two assists as New York won its fifth straight at home. Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. Blake Lizotte and Alex Iafallo scored in the second period for Los Angeles. Jonathan Quick stopped 34 shots as the Kings lost for the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Rule Out Matt Grzelcyk For Monday Night’s Game Vs. Ducks

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins will be a little shorthanded along the blue line as they wrap up a seven-game homestand. Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk will be sidelined on Monday night when the B’s welcome the Anaheim Ducks to TD Garden. Grzelcyk briefly left Saturday’s win over the Jets after being sent into the boards by Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Duboius in the first period. He did return to the game and finished with 13:35 of ice time, and was credited with an assist on David Pastrnak’s game-winning goal in the third period. Head coach Bruce Cassidy was cautiously optimistic that Grzelcyk avoided a serious...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Hands out helper

Larsson managed an assist, three hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Panthers. Larsson set up Yanni Gourde's go-ahead tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Larsson has picked up a pair of assists in his last four games. The physical defenseman isn't known for long runs of offense -- he's at 11 points with 55 shots on net, 100 hits, 84 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-17 rating in 41 games while filling a top-four role this season.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
Sports
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Goal and assist Saturday

Stamkos scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Sharks. Stamkos' first-period tally held up as the game-winner, and he also set up a Mathieu Joseph goal in the opening frame. The 31-year-old Stamkos reached the 20-goal and 50-point marks in his 42nd game of the season. The star forward hasn't really slowed down in January, racking up four goals and seven assists in 10 games this month. He remains one of the most productive forwards in the league and an automatic start in fantasy.
NHL

