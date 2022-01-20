Voter Discrimination: The posthumous battle of John Lewis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement on the House passage of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act:. “My reverence for a ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people is rooted in the same love of country that inspired me to raise my right hand in uniform,” said Houlahan. “Coined in the Gettysburg Address, this phrase carries the weight of generations of Americans who have fought for the right to vote, including those who were born long after Lincoln’s infamous speech. Now, as a representative of this beloved Commonwealth, my vote today was the next step towards a government that is truly of, by, and for the people. Because when we put our faith in the American people, we cannot fail.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO