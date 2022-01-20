ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Voter Discrimination: The posthumous battle of John Lewis

John Lewis is no longer with us that he may offer a pound of flesh, like a young Lewis did on Bloody Sunday, to preserve and make whole the most critical piece of our American democracy—a citizen’s right to vote unabated. The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is a measure...

The Independent

Alabama’s congressional district maps discriminate against Black voters, federal judges rule

Alabama’s Republican-dominated state legislature must immediately redraw the state’s congressional map after discriminating against Black voters by approving a map that significantly dilutes their political power, a panel of federal judges has ruled.A ruling in US District Court on 24 January ordered the legislature to create at least two – rather than just one – districts in which Black voters are more likely to be able to elect a representative that more closely resembles the state’s demographics.“Black voters have less opportunity than other [Alabama residents] to elect candidates of their choice to Congress,” the judges wrote. “Any remedial plan...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Pride Publishing

Even without the John Lewis Act, the Black vote is still feared

(TriceEdneyWire.com) — Any potential legislative victory or success favoring a Democratic president and a Democratic-controlled House and Senate will automatically receive Republican obstruction. That is an indisputable fact. Good-willed Republicans and Democrats must face this truth and accept the true motivations behind a lawmaker’s obstruction. This obstruction is a strategy borne out of fear.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theintelligencer.com

Opinion: Why we need Freedom to Vote/John R. Lewis Act

Why all the pressure to pass the Freedom to Vote/John R. Lewis Act?. The 15th Amendment to the Constitution and the Voting Rights Act of 1965 already removed barriers to Black disenfranchisement in the South: banning poll taxes, literacy tests, and other measures that effectively prevented African Americans from voting. It also permitted federal intervention when such practices were discovered. We’re good, right?
CONGRESS & COURTS
davisvanguard.org

As Expected, U.S. Senate Blocks John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, DC – After lengthy debate Wednesday night, the Senate has voted not to pass the voting rights bill named after late congressman and civil rights icon John R. Lewis, falling short by 10 votes. According to the Congressional Research Service, The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
loc.gov

The Posthumous Pardon of Homer Plessy

On January 5, 2022, the governor of Louisiana posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy, the defendant in the famous 1896 U.S. Supreme Court case Plessy v. Ferguson. Plessy is known for affirming the legal theory of “separate but equal” that was used to justify Jim Crow laws in the 19th and 20th centuries. It was later overturned in part by Brown v. Board of Education.
LOUISIANA STATE
MyNorthwest

Lawsuit claims Washington’s new redistricting maps discriminate against Latino voters

A coalition of voting rights groups filed a lawsuit this week challenging a redistricting plan approved by the Washington Supreme Court in December of 2021. Initially, the Washington State Redistricting Commission (WSRC) failed to meet its mandated deadline for approving and transmitting new maps. In a sworn statement to the state Supreme Court, the commission’s chair detailed how that was driven by an 11th-hour vote to approve the map, seconds before a midnight deadline, followed by a series of technical glitches that delayed the delivery of the maps to the state Legislature.
WASHINGTON STATE
selmasun.com

Terri Sewell urges approval of John Lewis Voting Rights Act

Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) urged that the John Lewis Voting Rights Act recently passed in the House of Representatives to be approved by the senate, mentioning Selma's civil rights history in her remarks. Sewell spoke on Thursday, Jan. 13 about the act that she introduced, as well about the Freedom...
SELMA, AL
alreporter.com

John Lewis Voting Rights Act passes in combined package with Freedom to Vote Act

The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act, a newly combined bill comprised of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act, passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday, moving now to the U.S. Senate where the looming threat of yet another Republican filibuster, which stymied previous attempts to pass the bill in Washington, hangs over the newly united bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MyChesCo

Houlahan Effort Included in Passage of Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement on the House passage of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act:. “My reverence for a ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people is rooted in the same love of country that inspired me to raise my right hand in uniform,” said Houlahan. “Coined in the Gettysburg Address, this phrase carries the weight of generations of Americans who have fought for the right to vote, including those who were born long after Lincoln’s infamous speech. Now, as a representative of this beloved Commonwealth, my vote today was the next step towards a government that is truly of, by, and for the people. Because when we put our faith in the American people, we cannot fail.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheAtlantaVoice

Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote

The Republican Party is working overtime to suppress the vote and undermine American democracy. It is a party which ignores climate change, the existential threat to our planet and represents the interests of the wealthy and the powerful while turning its back on struggling working-class families. The GOP is the party that gives tax breaks […] The post Bernie Sanders: The time for Senate talk is over. We need to vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.

