ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Download with DP Episode 30 – Tim Allen

channel1450.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity Week…sort of. DP talks about the schedule change, what to...

www.channel1450.com

Comments / 0

Related
channel1450.com

Huge Fourth Quarter Clinches First Outright City Title For SHG Since 1973

Sacred Heart Griffin trailed after every quarter except the one that mattered most. Lanphier led 13-11 after one, 25-24 at halftime and 37-36 after three quarters inside Belz Gymnasium. The Cyclones scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and won by 18 points at 65-48 for the City 2022 title. It’s the first outright City boys basketball title for Sacred Heart Griffin since 1973. Zack Hawkinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones and Jake Hamilton led all scorers with 23. Tye Banks scored 20 points for the Lions, who missed all three nights at the BOS Center for the City tournament last weekend because of COVID quarantine protocols. SHG has won 21 straight games since losing their first two of the season without half of their team because of the football state championship game.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
channel1450.com

Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: January 24

The five best plays we caught on camera last week all in one place…the Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week! We’ve gots a ton of girls basketball and a boys basketball highlight for you to choose the winner of the prize package by vote on Twitter.
NBA
channel1450.com

SHG Claims City Crown With Convincing Win Over Lanphier

Sacred Heart Griffin needed a last second three on Saturday for a win over Springfield High. The last time they won a girls City title (2020), they needed a last second three to beat Lanphier. There wasn’t the late game drama in this one on Monday. The Cyclones led 42-18 at halftime and went on to win 60-38 over the Lions. Callie Huston led the way with 21 points for SHG.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy