The Download with DP Episode 30 – Tim Allen

Sacred Heart Griffin trailed after every quarter except the one that mattered most. Lanphier led 13-11 after one, 25-24 at halftime and 37-36 after three quarters inside Belz Gymnasium. The Cyclones scored 29 points in the fourth quarter and won by 18 points at 65-48 for the City 2022 title. It’s the first outright City boys basketball title for Sacred Heart Griffin since 1973. Zack Hawkinson had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones and Jake Hamilton led all scorers with 23. Tye Banks scored 20 points for the Lions, who missed all three nights at the BOS Center for the City tournament last weekend because of COVID quarantine protocols. SHG has won 21 straight games since losing their first two of the season without half of their team because of the football state championship game.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO