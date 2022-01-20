Roppongi Vice Reunite, TBS Title Match, Jon Moxley, HOOK, And More Set For 1/21 AEW Rampage

The story of Ass begins how many stories often do, with a simple dream. I’m unsure how much of that dream involved professional wrestling at a young age for the patriarch of Ass, but I imagine like an ass has a tendency to do, it grew over time. Wrestling in parts of what has now become FIVE decades, Billy Gunn long ago cemented his legacy in the arena of life he chose to pursue. Longevity isn’t a foreign concept in wrestling, as we are all too well aware, but what is foreign is at the high level in which this man has continued to perform late into his fifties. How? I can’t say with certainty what they are putting in the Ass feed at the Ass Ranch, but I have it on good authority that their well-water has a direct link to the fountain of youth.

