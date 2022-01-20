ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roppongi Vice Reunite, TBS Title Match, Jon Moxley, HOOK, And More Set For 1/21 AEW Rampage

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Four matches have been booked for the January 21 episode of AEW Rampage. First, Jade Cargill will make her first defense of the TBS Championship when she takes on Anna Jay of the Dark Order. HOOK returns to action against Serpentico, and Jon Moxley has his first...

