ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jimmy Butler: Heat forward ejected vs. Trail Blazers after questionably receiving back-to-back technicals

By Yash Matange
Sporting News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Butler's Monday night, when the Heat hosted the Trail Blazers, was cut short as he was forced to leave the game with 2:28 minutes left in the first half. Butler was neither called for a Flagrant 2 foul, which warrants a direct ejection, nor was it a result of two...

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Coup’s Takeaways: Jimmy Butler’s Triple Double, HEAT’s Shooting Builds Early Lead As Miami Holds On Vs Lakers

1. The HEAT haven’t run into too many true small-ball lineups this season, but that’s exactly what the Los Angeles Lakers have pivoted towards in the absence of Anthony Davis (MCL sprain). They may start big with Dwight Howard (a lineup that was -10 in six first-half minutes, -13 overall), but from there they cycle through lineups featuring LeBron James and Stanley Johnson at the five. The problem for the Lakers is that with Bam Adebayo, Miami has a big who can defend small as well as anyone, so Miami had no reason to go away from their switching scheme – even when the Lakers were generating on-paper advantage matchups, the HEAT kept surprising them with double teams. And on the other end, where Carmelo Anthony was often defending center while Johnson or James took Jimmy Butler, Miami didn’t change a thing, running the same offense they always run as it produced one rim-run for Adebayo or Dewayne Dedmon after another.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Chris Silva
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trail Blazers#Nba League Pass Sign#Raptors#Jimmybutler
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Grayson Allen addresses flagrant foul on Caruso

Bucks guard Grayson Allen addressed the Flagrant 2 foul he committed on Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso with a string of messages in his Discord server Saturday afternoon. "It was very unfortunate how it played out," Allen wrote. "I jumped to block it with my left and as I'm spinning went to grab the ball with my right hand not throw him down. It was a really hard fall and I'm glad he's okay. If I could do the play over again knowing he'd fall like that I wouldn't make the play."
NBA
Sporting News

Why Louisville is separating from Chris Mack and potential replacements for Cardinals men's basketball coach

Louisville and its men's basketball head coach Chris Mack appear to be headed for a divorce. According to multiple reports, an official meeting between the university's Board of Trustees and the Athletics board was scheduled for Wednesday to approve the separation. The news was first reported by The Athletic. Although he's only in his fourth season of a seven-year deal with the Cardinals, reports speculate that the 64-52 loss to Virginia on Monday night was his last game on the sidelines at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fadeawayworld.net

Former Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle Once Revealed That Vince Carter Asked To Be The Team's Sixth-Man: "He Asked For The Honor Of Being The Sixth-Man, He Was A Giver."

Vince Carter was a superstar, one of the most entertaining players to ever enter the NBA. His highlight-reel dunks and explosive scoring made him must-watch TV, especially in his early years with the Toronto Raptors. However, another thing that made Carter so impressive was his longevity, he made a league appearance in 4 different decades.
NBA
Sporting News

Rams change ticket policy to limit 49ers fans' attendance at NFC championship

The Rams are already taking preemptive measures to ensure that next weekend's NFC championship game doesn't feel like another 49ers takeover. The Athletic's David Lombardi reported that the Rams are restricting ticket sales to residents of the greater Los Angeles region, with location based on credit card billing address. The team said in its notice that orders from those not in LA will be canceled and refunds will be issued.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy