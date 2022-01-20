ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

FBI conducts 'court-authorized' search at Rep. Henry Cuellar's home in Texas

By Asher Notheis, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

Federal agents were spotted conducting a search near the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar's home in Texas on Wednesday.

The FBI said agents were conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo but otherwise declined to comment on other specifics in the "ongoing investigation."

A reporter for the Monitor newspaper said federal agents were also seen at Cuellar's campaign headquarters in the afternoon. The reporter, Valerie Gonzalez, shared photos taken at both locations on Twitter.

A statement from Cuellar's office said the congressman "will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

Cuellar is a Democrat who has represented Texas's 28th Congressional District since 2005.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cuellar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Hq#Democrat
WashingtonExaminer

Lawmaker’s staff allegedly ran errands for wife and helped with son’s job search

Colorado Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn’s congressional staff frequently performed campaign-related errands at the request of his wife, threw a party for his daughter-in-law, assisted his son in applying for a job at the Pentagon, and were expected to contribute to personal gifts for the congressman such as craft beer on special occasions, according to ethics watchdog documents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
59K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy