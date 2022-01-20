FBI conducts 'court-authorized' search at Rep. Henry Cuellar's home in Texas

Federal agents were spotted conducting a search near the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar's home in Texas on Wednesday.

The FBI said agents were conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo but otherwise declined to comment on other specifics in the "ongoing investigation."

A reporter for the Monitor newspaper said federal agents were also seen at Cuellar's campaign headquarters in the afternoon. The reporter, Valerie Gonzalez, shared photos taken at both locations on Twitter.

A statement from Cuellar's office said the congressman "will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld."

Cuellar is a Democrat who has represented Texas's 28th Congressional District since 2005.