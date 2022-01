STOCKTON, Calif. — After a scare about a possible bacterial outbreak, officials confirmed that there was no outbreak at the Stockton Animal Shelter. On Tuesday, the Stockton Animal Shelter stopped taking in stray dogs after one of their dogs got sick and died. They wound up treating the dogs they had at the shelter and brought in a testing lab to outline their next steps through the week.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO