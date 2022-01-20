ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lamb selected to Becky Hammon Award midseason watch list

By Sean Bower
 6 days ago

HOPEWELL, N.J. (USD) — South Dakota fifth-year senior Chloe Lamb has been named to the midseason watch list for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year presented by Her Hoop Stats announced Wednesday morning.

Lamb is one of 15 players to make the midseason watch list, whittled down from 25 preseason selections. She joins seven others who remain from that initial list, while seven newcomers joined them. Lamb is one of two Summit League honorees, joined by Western Illinois’ guard Danni Nichols.

A native of Onida, South Dakota, Lamb is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game. She owns the South Dakota program record for career games played (145) and ranks fifth in USD history for career points (1611). Her career 3-point percentage (.396) ranks 23rd among active players in the NCAA.

South Dakota’s Ciara Duffy was the inaugural winner of the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year in 2020. Hannah Sjerven was a finalist for the award in 2021.

Lamb and Nichols face off on Thursday night as the Coyotes host Western Illinois at 7 p.m. inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

