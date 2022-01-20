Use caution on slick roads, South Carolina DOT, highway patrol urge

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are urging precaution as a second winter storm within a week approaches the Carolinas.

Fallen trees, power outages and slick roads could accompany winter precipitation.

“Today plans are being formulated,” Brittany Harriot, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

“Meetings are being held to kind of just figure out employee scheduling and then kind of regroup for what supplies we need in certain districts,” Harriot said.

Horry County crews will shift to 24-hour operations starting on Thursday, she said.

Crews tell News13 they are thankful to have more than enough materials. Four salt bins at SCDOT’s maintenance site in Conway are already full. On Wednesday an additional storage space was made for extra salt.

“Definitely be aware of crews that may be out helping with deicing operations,” Harriot said.

A brine solution will be used to help prevent roads from icing over but, black ice, officials said, is likely, and spotting it can be tricky.

“Definitely, don’t slam on the brakes,” Master Trooper Brian Lee of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. “Just let off the gas. Try to let your vehicle come under control.”

Lee added that additional troopers will be out and about throughout the weekend.

“We’ll be looking for those down trees or power lines that may be in the roadway,” he said.

He recommended against traveling during the storm unless it’s absolutely necessary.

“It’s best just to stay at home,” he said. “If for some reason you have to get out, just make sure that you’re cautious.”

Lee said bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads could also be troublesome spots as temperatures drop and precipitation freezes.

SCDOT plans to release additional plans by Thursday for the entire News13 viewing area.

Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.